Putin and Xi hold talks via videolink

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds talks with China's President Xi Jinping via a video link from Moscow, Russia, December 30, 2022. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met remotely via video link Friday - an indication of Moscow's latest efforts to strengthen ties with Beijing as Russia's international isolation grows in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin stressed the importance of Chinese-Russian relations on the world stage, calling them "a model of cooperation between major powers in the 21st century," and said that Moscow hoped to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.