FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth waits to address the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, July 6, 2010. 

Queen Elizabeth II, the seemingly eternal monarch who became a bright but inscrutable beacon of continuity in the United Kingdom during more than seven decades of rule, died Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands. She was 96.

In her reign, which began in February 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI, Elizabeth served as a constant and reassuring figure in Britain and on the world stage as she helped lead her country through a period of profound shifts in geopolitical power and national identity.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is dead

The UK flag flutters at half mast at Buckingham Palace, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died aged 96, according to Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. 