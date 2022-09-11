A procession bringing Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from the royal family’s holiday home Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital Edinburgh begins the first leg of a days-long ceremonial journey. Enormous crowds paid their respects, lining up along the six-hour journey to bring the coffin to the Throne Room of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. The somber onlookers fell silent or broke out into scattered applause as the cortege passed. The procession’s first stop was in Ballater for a tribute event attended by officials including the queen’s representative in Aberdeenshire.

King Charles III was formally proclaimed as Britain’s new monarch in Edinburgh, and in Wales and Northern Ireland, after a similar announcement in London. The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning until a state funeral, to be held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey. The queen’s final resting place will be in Windsor, next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021 aged 99.