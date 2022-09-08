General view of Windsor Castle

A person holding an umbrella, walks outside Windsor Castle, amid concerns over Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in Windsor, Britain, September 8, 2022.  

 HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

BALMORAL, Scotland - Britain's royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.

Police officers guard Balmoral Castle

Britain's Prince Edward and Prince Andrew arrive to Balmoral Castle, amid concerns over Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain September 8, 2022.  