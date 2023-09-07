The baby grand piano that Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose some of the group's most beloved and acclaimed works, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," sold at auction Wednesday for nearly $2.2 million, a record for a composer's piano, according to the auction house Sotheby's.

Mercury's prized 1973 Yamaha G2 is at the center of a six-part auction series in which hundreds of the star's personal possessions from his Kensington home - costumes, song drafts, art, jewelry, furniture and more - will go up for sale, leaving fans waiting for another kind of "hammer to fall." The collection is a window into the world of the flamboyant performer, operatic vocalist and boundary-breaking artist who once said he wanted "to lead a Victorian life, surrounded by exquisite clutter."