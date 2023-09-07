The baby grand piano that Queen frontman Freddie Mercury used to compose some of the group's most beloved and acclaimed works, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," sold at auction Wednesday for nearly $2.2 million, a record for a composer's piano, according to the auction house Sotheby's.
Mercury's prized 1973 Yamaha G2 is at the center of a six-part auction series in which hundreds of the star's personal possessions from his Kensington home - costumes, song drafts, art, jewelry, furniture and more - will go up for sale, leaving fans waiting for another kind of "hammer to fall." The collection is a window into the world of the flamboyant performer, operatic vocalist and boundary-breaking artist who once said he wanted "to lead a Victorian life, surrounded by exquisite clutter."
Mercury left his home and all of its belongings to his close friend Mary Austin, who kept his residence preserved almost exactly as he left it for more than three decades after his death from complications brought on by AIDS in 1991. When Sotheby's announced the auction in April, Austin said in a statement that it was important to her that she handled his belongings in a way that "Freddie would have loved."
"There was nothing he loved more than an auction," she said, remembering Mercury as an "incredible and intelligent collector who showed us that there is beauty and fun and conversation to be found in everything."
Wednesday's opening night of auctions at Sotheby's raked in $15.4 million, beginning with the sale of the graffiti-covered door to Mercury's house - "a piece of veritable rock history," in the auction house's words - for about $516,000. An autographed manuscript of early lyrics for "Bohemian Rhapsody," with notes revealing the song's original title of "Mongolian Rhapsody," went for more than $1.7 million. Mercury's crown and cloak, worn during his final performance with Queen, fetched nearly $800,000.
Mercury's piano fell short of Sotheby's estimated price tag, but other objects sold at amounts higher than expected, such as the silver snake bangle Mercury wore in the "Bohemian Rhapsody" music video, which went for about $870,000 - well above its estimate of some $11,000.
The auction does not have everyone singing "I want it all," though. Before the sale, Queen lead guitarist Brian May wrote on Instagram that he couldn't watch as his friend's "most intimate personal effects" are "knocked down to the highest bidder and dispersed forever."
"To us, his closest friends and family, it's too sad," he wrote.
A pre-auction exhibit of the items at Sotheby's drew fans from around the world. The baby grand piano, considered the star lot, was bought in 1975 when Queen was gaining traction. Mercury had set out to find the perfect at-home piano - something big enough for the operatic sounds he aspired to but not too big for the small apartment he and Austin shared. He visited numerous stores and eventually purchased the Yamaha G-2 for around 1,000 pounds.
Mercury spent full days sitting in front of the sleek black piano, where he would "enter his own world," Austin told Sotheby's. He used the piano for the rest of his life, keeping it through multiple moves and albums. It remained at his final residence until March this year.
Mercury "considered it to be more than an instrument," Austin said of the piano. "It was an extension of himself, his vehicle of creativity."