State funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles the III and his sister Princess Anne follow the gun carriage carrying his late mother on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. 

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives were ashen-faced as they followed her coffin to Westminster Abbey for her funeral on Monday, in a meticulously choreographed procession that nevertheless betrayed the high emotions of the day.

Elizabeth's son King Charles and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, made up the first line behind the gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors that bore the queen's coffin from nearby Westminster Hall to the abbey.

The Queen's coffin arriving at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. 
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top i proceeds towards Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. 
The Queen's coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey followed by the King and Queen Consort, picture shows; The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey, September 19, 2022. 
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. 