The Queen's coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey followed by the King and Queen Consort, picture shows; The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey, September 19, 2022.
Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind the Queen's coffin as it made its way to Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top i proceeds towards Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
King Charles the III and his sister Princess Anne follow the gun carriage carrying his late mother on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
Members of the clergy wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive at Westminster Abbey, London for her State Funeral. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.
Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Steve Bainbridge/Pool via REUTERS
Spectators seen on the Long Walk with Windsor Castle in the background, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor, Britain, September 19, 2022
LONDON - Queen Elizabeth's closest relatives were ashen-faced as they followed her coffin to Westminster Abbey for her funeral on Monday, in a meticulously choreographed procession that nevertheless betrayed the high emotions of the day.
Elizabeth's son King Charles and his three younger siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, made up the first line behind the gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors that bore the queen's coffin from nearby Westminster Hall to the abbey.
Behind them came Charles's sons, Princes William and Harry, and other senior members of the royal family, their grave faces showing the emotional impact of the solemn moment.
Charles and William had traveled to the hall together in a royal car, cheered and applauded by crowds of mourners who lined the streets of central London to witness a day of somber ceremony.
But from the moment the queen's coffin began to emerge, carried by pall bearers, everyone fell silent and the royals marched to the sound of bagpipes and the tolling of a bell.
Charles, Anne, Edward and William, all dressed in ceremonial military uniform, saluted as the coffin was lifted off the gun carriage in front of the abbey.
Andrew and Harry, who are no longer working royals, were in morning suits and did not salute, even though both had served in conflict in the past, in the Falklands and in Afghanistan.
After 11 days of momentous change and activity since his mother died, Charles looked distraught and exhausted as the pall bearers carried the coffin into the abbey through the Great West Door for the funeral service.
Waiting just inside were his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, as well as William's wife Kate and their children George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, and Harry's wife Meghan.
The royals followed the coffin up the aisle, with close-up television shots showing the grief on their faces.
William and Kate had their children between them as they walked, and could be seen touching their shoulders to support them. Later during the service, Charlotte could be seen swinging her legs as her feet could not reach the floor.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alex Richardson)