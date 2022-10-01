Ukrainian soldiers walk in Bakhmut

Ukrainian soldiers walk in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on Saturday.

 REUTERS

KYIV — Russia said on Saturday its troops had abandoned the key bastion of Lyman in occupied eastern Ukraine, a stinging defeat that prompted a close ally of President Vladimir Putin to call for the possible use of low-grade nuclear weapons.

The announcement came just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions — including Donetsk, where the city of Lyman is located — and placed them under Russia’s nuclear umbrella, at a ceremony that was condemned by Kyiv and the West as an illegitimate farce.