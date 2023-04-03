Undated social media picture shows Russian military blogger Tatarsky

Russian military blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, is seen in this undated social media picture obtained by Reuters on April 2, 2023.

RIGA, Latvia - Russian authorities on Monday arrested a 26-year-old antiwar activist in connection with an explosion that killed a prominent pro-war blogger and wounded more than 30 people at a cafe in St. Petersburg on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the bomb attack that killed the hawkish propagandist, Maxim Fomin, as a terrorist attack, and blamed the Ukrainian government, which he said "supports terrorist actions."

Darya Trepova, suspected of bringing explosives to the cafe where war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion, is escorted inside the building of Russian Investigative Committee, in Saint Petersburg

Darya Trepova, suspected of bringing explosives to the cafe where war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) was killed in an explosion the day before, is escorted inside the building of Russian Investigative Committee, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in this still image taken from video released on April 3, 2023. 