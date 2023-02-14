Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region

A man is rescued by firefighters after an apartment block was heavily damaged by a missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Marko Djurica TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 MARKO DJURICA

KYIV -- Russia said Wednesday it had broken through two of Ukraine's fortified defense lines in the east and Kyiv spoke of relentless Russian attacks making it "difficult for us," as Western allies announced more military aid for Kyiv including artillery rounds.

Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.