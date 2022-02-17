WASHINGTON — Moscow’s expulsion of the U.S. deputy ambassador to Russia was “unprovoked,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday, while warning about the heightened potential of a Russian invasion into Ukraine.
Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman from the country, the State Department said Thursday, confirming RIA news reports.
“Russia’s actions against our deputy chief of a mission, who was a key member of the embassy’s leadership team, was unprovoked,” Jean-Pierre said, speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Ohio. “Now more than ever, it is critical that our countries have the necessary diplomatic personnel in place to facilitate communication between our governments.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will signal the U.S.’ “intense commitment to diplomacy” in remarks at the United Nations later Thursday, Jean-Pierre said. She reiterated President Joe Biden’s warning earlier in the day that a Russian attack on Ukraine could come at any time.
Some Russian troops that took part in military drills in Crimea, the peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, have returned to their base in Russia’s southern region of Chechnya, Interfax news agency quoted the defense ministry as saying on Thursday.
Russia said this week some troops were returning to their bases after completing drills in areas adjacent to Ukraine but the United States and NATO said Moscow had added new forces. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine.