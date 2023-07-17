Russia formally notifies Ukraine that grain deal is terminated from July 18 Reuters Jul 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A Somali trader, sorts wheat imported from Ukraine at the Bakara open air market in Mogadishu, Somalia July 15, 2023. FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Russia formally notified Ukraine, via the Russian embassy in Minsk, that it was suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, Moscow's ambassador to Belarus said on Monday.The ambassador, Boris Gryzlov, said that a note had been sent from the embassy to Ukraine via diplomatic channels, and that the deal would be terminated from July 18.(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Russia formally notifies Ukraine that grain deal is terminated from July 18 US, China aim to revive climate cooperation as tensions simmer US remains concerned N. Korea will conduct another missile test Russia investigating if this week's N.Korean test missile crashed in its waters {{title}} Most Popular Russia's war might have a new casualty: The Putin-Erdogan bond Cuba says US responsible for 2021 protests, biggest in decades Young Canadian firefighter killed battling blaze in British Columbia Carlos Alberto Montaner, Cuban exile writer who battled Castro, dies at 80 Mercenary chief Prigozhin back in Russia, Belarus's Lukashenko says Super spy or paper pusher? How Putin's KGB years in East Germany helped shape him Xi's bet on Putin looks even more risky after Russian rebellion Zaporizhzhia residents calm, prepared amid claims of planned attack on nuclear plant Dutch king apologizes for monarchy's role in colonial slave trade Shot teenager's grandmother urges end to French overnight riots Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage