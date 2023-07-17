A Somali trader, sorts wheat at the Bakara open air market in Mogadishu

A Somali trader, sorts wheat imported from Ukraine at the Bakara open air market in Mogadishu, Somalia July 15, 2023. 

 FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS

Russia formally notified Ukraine, via the Russian embassy in Minsk, that it was suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, Moscow's ambassador to Belarus said on Monday.

The ambassador, Boris Gryzlov, said that a note had been sent from the embassy to Ukraine via diplomatic channels, and that the deal would be terminated from July 18.