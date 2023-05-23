People board a train to Lviv during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine in Pokrovsk

The Russian military said Tuesday it had routed militants who attacked a Russian border region with armored vehicles the previous day, killing more than 70 "Ukrainian nationalists" and pushing the remainder back into Ukraine.

In what appeared to be one of the biggest incursions from Ukraine since the war began 15 months ago, two purported anti-Kremlin armed groups employing Russians based abroad said they were responsible for the attack in Russia's Belgorod region.