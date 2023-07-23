A reported drone attack in central Moscow

A police officer carries debris to the members of the security services as they investigate a bridge near the site of a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2023.  

 MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

MOSCOW - Russia spoke of taking harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine after two drones damaged buildings in Moscow early on Monday, including one close to the Defence Ministry's headquarters, in what it called a brazen act of terror.

Nobody was hurt in the attack, of which a senior Ukrainian official said there would be more, but one drone struck close to the Moscow building where the Russian military holds briefings on what it calls its "special military operation," a symbolic blow which underscored the reach of such drones.

A member of the security services stands guard next to the site of a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2023.  
A police officer carries debris to the members of the security services investigating a bridge near the site of a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2023.  