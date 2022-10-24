FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian firefighter removes rubbles in a factory destroyed by a Russian strike in the city of Slovyansk

A Ukrainian firefighter removes rubble in a factory destroyed by a Russian strike in the city of Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine.

 reuters/AMMAR AWAD

UNITED NATIONS — Russia intends to raise at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday its accusation that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” attack and has urged U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to do all he can to “prevent this heinous crime from happening.”

With Ukrainian forces advancing into the strategic Russian-occupied province of Kherson, top Russian officials phoned Western counterparts on Sunday and Monday to tell them Moscow suspected Ukraine of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb” laced with nuclear material.