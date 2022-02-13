MOSCOW — President Joe Biden will speak to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone Sunday as Western allies scramble to deter a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, as Moscow intensifies its pressure on NATO allies and Kyiv.
Zelensky’s spokesman Sergii Nykyforov confirmed the Biden-Zelensky call Sunday in a comment on Facebook. The Ukrainian president, seeking to avoid panic and damage to his country’s economy, has played down fears of an imminent Russian invasion and has shown irritation at increasingly dire U.S. warnings.
After the call between Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday produced no breakthrough, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will take his turn at averting a Russian invasion with meetings in Kyiv and Moscow.
Scholz, who has faced criticism that his government is not doing enough to support Ukraine, is due to meet Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday and with Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.
Diplomats and citizens of Western countries were departing Kyiv on Sunday after U.S. warnings that an invasion could happen at any time.
Biden, in an hour-long call with the Russian president, said the United States and its allies would “respond decisively,” as officials warned that Moscow could imminently invade Ukraine, likely starting with a barrage of air or missile strikes.
The grim assessment, unveiled Friday, is based on new intelligence — and evidence on the ground — that Russia, with 130,000 troops and major weaponry surrounding Ukraine on three sides, is now fully prepared to launch an attack.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that U.S. officials grew more alarmed over a possible invasion because of an accelerated Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s borders in the past 10 days.
“And what we’ve seen just in the last 10 days or so is an acceleration of that buildup and the movement of Russian forces, of all varieties closer to the border with Ukraine, in a position where they could launch a military action very, very rapidly,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that it was still impossible to predict what would happen.
He said an attack would likely begin with “a significant barrage of missiles and bomb attacks” that would likely kill some innocent civilians.
“It would then be followed by an onslaught of a ground force moving across the Ukrainian frontier — again, where innocent civilians could get caught in the crossfire or get trapped in places that they could not move from,” he said.
Moscow’s continued build-up is being accompanied by simultaneous Russian exercises in southern Russia, the Black Sea, and in Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor, where a massive Russian-Belarusian military exercise is underway.
Sullivan said if Russia attacked Ukraine, NATO would respond decisively and ensure that the West emerged from the crisis “stronger, more determined, more purposeful than we have been in 30 years, and that Russia ultimately suffers a significant strategic cost for military action.”
He rejected accusations that the U.S. was spreading panic, saying transparency was intended to deny Russia the opportunity to “spring something on Ukraine or the world.”
As major Russia-Belarus war games continued on Ukraine’s border, the Kremlin complained late Saturday that the United States and NATO were ignoring its main demand for an end to the military alliance’s expansion.
Germany has faced sharp criticism in Ukraine over its moves to block third countries from sending German-manufactured weapons to Ukraine, and Berlin’s reluctance to send Ukraine arms.