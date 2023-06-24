A board promoting service in Wagner group is on display in St Petersburg
Wagner military column passes Russian city of Voronezh

A military column of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. 

ROSTOV-ON-DON/VORONEZH, Russia - Russian military helicopters opened fire on Saturday afternoon on a convoy of rebel mercenaries already more than half way towards Moscow in a lightning advance after seizing a southern city overnight.

President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush an armed mutiny he compared to Russia's Civil War a century ago.

Wagner military column passes Russian city of Voronezh

A truck transporting a military vehicle of Wagner private mercenary group drives along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. A sign reads: "Voronezh". 
Wagner military column passes Russian city of Voronezh

A truck transports a tank of Wagner private mercenary group along M-4 highway, which links the capital Moscow with Russia's southern cities, near Voronezh, Russia, June 24, 2023. 
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Wagner Group fighters at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Wagner Group fighters are seen at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screen grab from a video released on June 24, 2023.  
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian Wagner Group fighters at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin meets with Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screen grab from a video released on June 24, 2023. 