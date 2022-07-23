Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Odesa

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike in a sea port of Odesa, Ukraine, on Saturday.

 UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES VIA REUTERS

KYIV — Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement the deal. However, public broadcaster Suspilne quoted the Ukrainian military as saying the missiles had not caused significant damage and a government minister said preparations continued to restart grain exports from Black Sea ports.