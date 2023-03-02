FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2023. 

A Russian regional politician will appear in court next week to face accusations that he discredited the armed forces by posting a video of himself listening to President Vladimir Putin's state of the nation speech with spaghetti draped over his ear.

The video referred to the Russian saying that when noodles have been hung on someone's ear, that person has been strung along or deceived.