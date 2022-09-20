Destroyed houses and cars are seen in the town of Izium

Destroyed houses and cars are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Izium, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 20, 2022.  

 GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

MOSCOW - Russian stocks plunged to their lowest in a month on Tuesday as Moscow reignited martial law fears with new legislation and plans to hold referendums on Russian-controlled regions in east Ukraine sped forwards apace.

Stocks hit their lowest since mid-August, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 9.2% to 1,155.1 points as of 1542 GMT. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 8.7% lower at 2,218.0 points, earlier sinking to 2,171.92 points, its lowest point since Aug. 16.