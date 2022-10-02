In this file photo, Ukrainian soldiers take cover under a tank during intense bombardment of a suspected Russian cluster shelling, near a road that leads to the eastern city of Lyman, Ukraine, on June 2, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine.
KYIV — Less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proudly proclaimed the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, thousands of his troops appear to be withdrawing from a strategic town there under Ukrainian fire.
Russia’s defense ministry said Saturday that its troops were withdrawing from the town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces surrounded it. The retreat marks a major embarrassment for Moscow, a day after it claimed swaths of eastern Ukraine as its own — in the face of widespread international condemnation. Ukrainian forces advanced on the city overnight even as Russia put on a grand ceremony and a pop concert in Moscow’s Red Square celebrating the annexation.
“In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, the allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of (Lyman) to more advantageous lines,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine’s armed forces, confirmed to The Washington Post that Ukrainian troops had entered Lyman. Despite the Kremlin statement, Cherevaty said fighting in the city was ongoing, suggesting some Russian troops remain. Pro-Russian Telegram channels claimed Russian troops were under heavy Ukrainian attack as they tried to escape before Ukrainian forces cut off all exit routes.
Cherevaty said earlier Saturday that Ukrainian troops had recaptured four villages near Lyman in addition to encircling the city, which is a key supply hub on the western edge of Ukraine’s Donbas region. The pro-Kremlin separatist leader of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, acknowledged Friday that the city was “semi-encircled,” describing Kyiv’s advances as “very unpleasant news,” which threatened to “overshadow” the annexation celebrations.