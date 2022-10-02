UKRAINE

In this file photo, Ukrainian soldiers take cover under a tank during intense bombardment of a suspected Russian cluster shelling, near a road that leads to the eastern city of Lyman, Ukraine, on June 2, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine.

 Heidi Levine

KYIV — Less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin proudly proclaimed the illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, thousands of his troops appear to be withdrawing from a strategic town there under Ukrainian fire.

Russia’s defense ministry said Saturday that its troops were withdrawing from the town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces surrounded it. The retreat marks a major embarrassment for Moscow, a day after it claimed swaths of eastern Ukraine as its own — in the face of widespread international condemnation. Ukrainian forces advanced on the city overnight even as Russia put on a grand ceremony and a pop concert in Moscow’s Red Square celebrating the annexation.