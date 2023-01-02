Ukrainian serviceman walks near a Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile launcher in a frontline in Donetsk region

A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile launcher in a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva

MAKIIVKA, Ukraine -- Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest strikes of the Ukraine conflict.

In a rare disclosure, Russia said 63 soldiers were killed in the Ukrainian strike on New Year's Eve that destroyed a temporary barracks in a vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.