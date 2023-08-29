FILE PHOTO: Makeshift memorial in Moscow for Wagner's Prigozhin believed killed in plane crash

A portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow on Thursday.

 STRINGER/VIA REUTERS

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia  - Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was buried privately at a cemetery on the outskirts of St Petersburg on Tuesday, six days after his death in an unexplained plane crash.

The funeral took place away from the glare of the media and in stark contrast to the brazen, self-publicizing style with which Prigozhin had fanned his reputation far beyond Russia for ruthlessness and ambition.

Makeshift memorial for Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin in Nizhny Novgorod

A man takes a picture of a makeshift memorial for Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, and Dmitry Utkin, group commander, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Sunday.