Aftermath of violent clashes between rival Shi’ite Muslim groups

A view of a torn banner depicting Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in the aftermath of violent clashes between rival Shi’ite Muslim groups, at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, August 30, 2022.  

BAGHDAD - Iraq's powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his followers to end their protests in central Baghdad on Tuesday and apologized to Iraqis after 22 people were killed in clashes between rival Shi’ite Muslim groups.

"This is not a revolution because it has lost its peaceful character," Sadr said. "The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden."

Followers of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr withdraw from the streets after violent clashes, near the Green Zone in Baghdad

Followers of Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr withdraw from the streets after violent clashes, near the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, August 30, 2022. 