DURHAM -- The town administrator in Durham returned home last week from an eye-opening trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Todd Selig traveled with about a dozen municipal leaders to the region. They visited Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Gaza and other territories to learn more about policy initiatives and projects on all levels of Israeli government, as well as the complexity of political and societal challenges facing Israel.
“We deal with local challenges and state challenges all the time in this country. On the local level, we’re dealing with whether to approve a new subdivision or whether to increase the age of cigarette and e-tobacco product sales to 21, and these are important issues, but what we don’t have here is people shooting at each other, by and large,” Selig said.
“I was curious how people who have had to live under such deep seeded animosity and tension going back thousands of years with the bloodshed that’s occurred time and time again, how are they working through this?” Selig said.
Selig said people in Israel are always looking for ways to be innovative and efficient despite tremendous obstacles.
“The field on the right is for cows, or sheep, and the field on the left is clearly marked, ‘Warning. Mines.’ There are landmines in that field so that if there was an invasion of Israel, it would slow down the advancing tanks,” Selig said.
Manchester Alderman Will Stewart, executive director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire, and Keene Mayor-elect George Hansel were also chosen to be part of the Dec. 15 to 22 seminar paid for by The Jewish Federations of North America.
Stewart said he appreciated the balance provided to municipal leaders when it came to hearing from all sides affected by tensions in the region.
“It was put on by The Jewish Federations of North America and one might think, or assume, that would perhaps only give you one side, kind of the pro-Israeli, pro-Jewish side, but I was certainly pleased and relieved to hear that they actually arranged meetings for us with people who had more of an anti-Israel viewpoint,” Stewart said.
Stewart said they met with a number of Palestinian groups and their leaders.
“There was one I plan on following up with. It’s a group that works to identify and train young people to serve in political office as a way to effect policy, which I thought was really great and is something I would like to see more of here,” Stewart said.
Stewart also picked up on how cities in Israel are working to achieve some of the same goals he has for Manchester. He took note of the bicycle infrastructure in Tel Aviv, where rental bikes have child seats and there are bike lanes on sidewalks.
Scooters in Israel also piqued his interest.
“One of the things I am working on right now is working with a group to bring electric scooters to the city and I was able to observe how in Tel Aviv and other cities they are handling it and some of the issues they are facing,” Stewart said.
Stewart said the trip helped him remember that if Manchester or another city in New Hampshire is facing an issue or looking for a solution, there are other cities in the world that have experience with handling the problem.
According to information prepared for municipal leaders in advance of the trip, there were 8.5 million people in Israel in 2016.
The country boasts the third-highest rate of entrepreneurship in the world, and the highest rate among women and people older than 55, according to the information compiled by The Jewish Federations of North America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.