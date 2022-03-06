Sen. Jeanne Shaheen urged the Biden administration to ramp up planning and marketing to help states, cities and towns make the most of the federal infrastructure law. Here she appeared during a Capitol Hill press conference that celebrated the $550 billion measure.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is urging President Joe Biden to work with allies to help resupply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with more aircraft.
On Saturday, Shaheen, D-N.H., alongside Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent a letter to the Biden administration.
“The Ukrainian Air Force is in dire need of additional aircraft to replace combat losses and continue defending the skies over Ukraine,” the letter reads.
The two senators said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conveyed the “dire circumstances the
Ukrainian people face due to Russia’s wanton bombardment of cities and critical infrastructure” during a phone conversation Saturday morning.
Moscow calls the campaign it launched on Feb. 24 a “special military operation,” saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union.
Many of the Russian actions included targeting hospitals and a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, which “warrant the full investigation of the international community as potential war crimes,” the senators wrote.
The Ukrainians continue to contest the airspace over Ukraine, according to the letter.
Discussions between the United States, Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia are taking place to transfer a portion of their inventory of Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine, which are in the process of being divested for American-made jets, according to the letter.
The Ukrainian Air Force has experience flying and maintaining the aircraft. The letter says time is of the essence, as the Ukrainian Air Force desperately needs the aircraft.
“We understand some of the potential donor countries may be willing to donate these aircraft to the Ukrainians if they are provided assurances and a roadmap for restoring their fleet with advanced American aircraft in a reasonable timeframe,” the letter reads.