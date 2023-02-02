FILE PHOTO: A Romanian court is due to rule on a challenge filed by Andrew Tate in Bucharest

FILE PHOTO: Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, in Bucharest, Romania, January 10, 2023. 

 INQUAM PHOTOS/OCTAV GANEA/VIA REUTERS

BUCHAREST - The woman from Moldova thought it was love. Internet celebrity Andrew Tate had offered her a new life. They'd even discussed marriage. He asked for only one thing: absolute loyalty.

"You must understand that once you are mine, you will be mine forever," Tate told her on Feb. 4 last year in one of dozens of WhatsApp messages cited by Romanian prosecutors who allege he trafficked and sexually exploited several women.