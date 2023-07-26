An undated photo from 2021 shows the Panama-registered Fremantle Highway cargo ship at a port in Malmo

AMSTERDAM - A fire blazed on Wednesday on a ship off the Dutch coast with nearly 3,000 vehicles, killing one person and injuring several others, the coastguard said.

The fire began on Tuesday night on the 199-meter Panama-registered Fremantle Highway, which was en route from Germany to Egypt, forcing several crew members to jump overboard.

A thermal camera shows the cargo ship Fremantle Highway, on fire at sea

Smoke rises as a fire broke out on the cargo ship Fremantle Highway, at sea

Smoke rises as a fire broke out on the cargo ship Fremantle Highway, at sea

