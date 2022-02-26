Manchester resident Pavlo Kopanytsia, second from left, with his grandmother, mother, father, aunt and uncle in Ukraine in August 2021. Kopanytsia, a native of Kharkiv, Ukraine, lives in Manchester, but his family is still in eastern Ukraine.
Watching the invasion of Ukraine from his new home in Manchester, Pavlo Kopanytsia feels utterly useless.
His hometown, Kharkiv, Ukraine, is under attack. Familiar buildings have been bombed, landmarks of his childhood are on fire. Kopanytsia’s father left three days ago to join the defense of Ukraine. His mother is hidden in the basement of their home, hoping to stay safe from the bombs, shivering without heat or electricity.
“I never felt myself so helpless, sitting here in America,” Kopanytsia said.
Three years ago, Kopanytsia fulfilled a long-held dream of coming to America. He received permanent residency — a green card — and moved to New York before the pandemic drove him to New Hampshire.
Starting a life in the United States was supposed to be an opportunity. But now, the distance between Kopanytsia and his family is unbearable.
The best he can do, Kopanytsia said, is try to talk about the invasion and make sure Americans know the stakes. He is attending demonstrations in Boston, trying to do his part to raise awareness of the invasion, and posting on social media to make sure his friends are thinking about the conflict.
He also wants to make sure Americans aren’t taken in by the narrative of the invasion presented by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
“Putin has no interest in protecting the Russian population,” Kopanytsia said, but he believes the invasion is about conquering territory, bringing Ukraine under Russian control and rolling back Ukraine’s progress toward competitive democracy.
“Putin is determined to abolish any progress in Ukraine,” Kopanytsia said, and he worries the conflict could spread. “This does not stop with Ukraine.”
Kopanytsia’s girlfriend, Odessa Levesque, added that Kopanytsia has been frustrated too at the way many Americans are talking about the conflict — in terms of how it reflects on President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump. These things are beside the point, she said.
”There’s a big hole where the actual focus of this is concerned,” Levesque said. “Putin is bombing historical monuments, destroying cities, and trying to erase that Ukraine has flourished as a country.”
And, she said, there are so many families like Kopanytsia’s who are in harm’s way.