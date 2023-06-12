Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi has died, in Milan

A woman takes pictures of tributes following the death of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in Milan, Italy, June 12, 2023. 

 CLAUDIA GRECO/REUTERS

ROME - Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi of Italy, a media mogul who dominated and divided his country for decades through a combination of showman charm, scofflaw bombast and ruthless application of financial and political power, has died. He was 86.

A spokeswoman for Berlusconi confirmed the death to The Washington Post but did not provide an immediate cause. Italian media reported that he died at San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi has died, in Milan

A van, carrying the coffin of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, leaves San Raffaele Hospital where he died, in Milan, Italy, June 12, 2023. 