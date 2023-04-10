General view shows avalanche in the French Alps

A general view shows an avalanche in the French Alps, in Les Contamines-Montjoie, France, April 9, 2023 in this still image obtained from a social media video.

 Domaine Skiable des Contamines-Montjoie/VIA REUTERS
General view shows an avalanche near the Armancette glacier, in the French Alps

General view shows an avalanche near the Armancette glacier, in the French Alps, as seen from Mont Joux, France, April 9, 2023, in this picture obtained from social media. 

PARIS  - French rescue services have found a sixth body following an avalanche southwest of Mont Blanc in the French Alps and have now called off their search, local authorities said on Monday.

The avalanche occurred in the middle of the day on Sunday on the Armancette glacier, which is near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie.