NASA Astronaut Kelly visits children’s hospital in Kyiv

NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly shakes hands with Kateryna Iorhu, a 13-year-old girl who was injured and lost her mother in a Russian missile on a railway station in the Eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, during his visit to the Okhmatdyt Specialized Children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday. REUTERS/Ruslan Kaniuka

 STRINGER

KYIV — Snow fell in Kyiv and temperatures hovered around freezing Sunday as millions in and around the Ukrainian capital struggled with disruptions to electricity supply and central heating caused by waves of Russian air strikes.

The cold weather is gradually pushing up the energy needs of consumers even as repair workers race to fix wrecked power facilities, grid operator Ukrenergo said.