Reactions after Halloween festival stampede, in Seoul

People pay tribute near the scene of the stampede during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, October 30, 2022.  

 KIM HONG-JI/REUTERS

SEOUL - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after a Halloween crush killed some 153 people in a packed nightlife area in Seoul.

Yoon expressed condolences to the victims, mostly teenagers and people in their 20s, and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the many injured in one of the South Korea's worst disasters and the world's worst stampedes in decades.