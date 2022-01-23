WASHINGTON - The State Department ordered the departure of all family members of U.S. Embassy personnel serving in Kyiv on Sunday, citing the "threat of Russian military action."
The department also told nonessential staff they can leave the country - a decision that underscores the growing fears in Washington of an imminent military invasion of Ukraine by Moscow as it amasses tens of thousands of Russian troops around Ukraine's borders.
The volatile atmosphere is the latest indication that efforts to de-escalate the crisis have faltered following talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.
"The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine's borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice," the department said in a statement. "U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options."
U.S. officials declined to offer more details about why the order was being made now, other than relaying President Joe Biden's recent remark that a Russian invasion "could happen at any time."
U.S. officials say they have intelligence of a Russian plan to invade Ukraine but acknowledge they don't know Moscow's ultimate intentions.
On Saturday, Britain accused the Russian government of having plans to install a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician in Kyiv in the event that Ukraine's pro-Western government collapses.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has denied any intention to attack Ukraine and has accused Western governments of increasing tensions in the region through disinformation.
U.S. officials stressed that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will remain open and that Washington continues to support Ukraine in the face of Russian "aggression." They refused to provide the number of American citizens who are in Ukraine.
The State Department modified its travel advisory on Sunday to carry a more urgent warning due to the coronavirus and "increased threats of Russian military action."
The actions fall short of an evacuation order of U.S. personnel.