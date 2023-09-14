On Monday, Andreas Blühm, director of the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands, was eating Indonesian-style french fries inside a cafe in Amsterdam when he received the call he had been anxiously awaiting for the past three years: "We have recovered the painting," the voice on the other end of the line said.

Blühm sprinted out of his seat. The french fries went half-eaten. This wasn't just any painting - it was one of Vincent Van Gogh's early works, "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring," which in 2020 had been stolen from a temporary exhibit at another museum in the Netherlands while it was on loan from the Groninger Museum. Though arrests had been made in the case, the painting remained stuck in the void of the criminal underworld, being passed around like a nuclear hot potato ever since.