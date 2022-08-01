People celebrate Russia's Navy Day in Sevastopol

A drone strike on a key Russian Navy outpost in the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Sunday sent a defiant message as Moscow celebrated one of its highest military holidays and boasted about new firepower it would soon deploy in its war with Kyiv, which has used Western weapons to try to turn the tide of the five-month conflict.

The attack hit the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet, on the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, and it forced the cancellation of the city's Navy Day festivities. While Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack, the Ukraine military said Russia had "invented" the claim. "We do not strike the territory of the Russian Federation," it said on Facebook, adding that "Crimea is Ukraine."

