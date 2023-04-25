FILE PHOTO: Displaced Sudanese children run around Arara camp.

Displaced Sudanese children run around the Arara camp, west of the Darfur region of Sudan, September 9, 2004. About 9,000 villagers living in the camp said they are too scared to return home and are just waiting for a chance to flee to neighbouring Chad. They say marauding Arab militias, known locally as Janjaweed, have attacked them in the camp and stolen their food - provided every few weeks by the World Food Programme. Picture taken September 9, 2004. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna REUTERS AN/acm/File Photo

 Reuters Photographer

KHARTOUM -- Fighting in Sudan eased on Tuesday and more foreigners and locals fled the capital Khartoum, where marauding combatants created what a U.N. agency said was a "high risk of biological hazard" by seizing a laboratory.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said one of the warring parties had taken control of a national health facility that stores measles and cholera pathogens for vaccinations, and ejected the technicians.