WORLD-NEWS-PUTIN-EASTGERMANY-1-GET

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, on Nov. 16, 2012.  

 Alexei Nikolsky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

DRESDEN, Germany — Meticulous. Reticent. Clever, but never showy about it. Ever the watcher.

It was 1989. The young Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin was a KGB officer in the then-East German city of Dresden, and it was one of history's pivotal moments.

WORLD-NEWS-PUTIN-EASTGERMANY-2-GET

Photos of Vladimir Putin displayed at Putin's favorite bar "Am Thor" in the eastern German city of Dresden, where he lived and worked as a KGB agent from 1985 to 1990, on March 8, 2018. 