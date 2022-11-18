FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipline in Lubmin

FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. 

 HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/REUTERS

BRUSSELS - The mysterious blasts that hit the Nord Stream gas pipelines built to carry Russian natural gas to Europe were caused by "gross sabotage" and investigators have found traces of explosives, Swedish authorities said Friday.

In a statement, Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said the probe carried out on the site in the Baltic Sea revealed several foreign objects and "traces of explosives."