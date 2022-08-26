U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) attends a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan in this handout picture released August 26, 2022. 

 TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/VIA REUTERS

TAIPEI  - Recent visits by guests from the United States have reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she met the latest U.S. lawmaker to arrive on the island in defiance of Beijing.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the strong objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August.

