Hundreds of mourners gathered in southwest Iran on Friday for the funeral of 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak, whose family says he was killed by state security forces on Wednesday. He is believed to be the youngest victim of the bloody crackdown by Iran's government during two months of nationwide protests.

Iranian authorities have denied responsibility for Pirfalak's death, saying he was among seven people killed Wednesday by unidentified gunmen on motorcycles who opened fire on a bazaar in the city of Izeh.