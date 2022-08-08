KABUL, Afghanistan - A top leader of the Pakistani Taliban militia was reported killed Sunday in southeastern Afghanistan, potentially dealing a serious blow to peace talks being negotiated between the extremist group and Pakistani officials with assistance from senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan.

An aide to the Pakistani militia leader, known as Omar Khalid Khorasani, said in a tweet Monday morning that he died in a bomb blast in southeastern Afghanistan. "He is no more with us," said the aide, Ehsanullah Ehsan. "May Allah . . . give him the highest place in Jannah," or heaven.