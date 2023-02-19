Turkey's death toll exceeds 41,000 after earthquakes Reuters Feb 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save ANKARA - The death toll from the earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6 has risen to 41,020 in Turkey, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sunday.(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Angus MacSwan) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Ukraine's Zelenskiy - Russia suffering "extraordinarily significant" losses in east Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities, videos show +2 WaPo Analysis: A year after invasion, has Russia already lost? {{title}} Most Popular Sacked Russian 'anti-extremism' officer reported to have killed himself 39 people killed when migrant bus goes off cliff in Panama on way to U.S. Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities, videos show Defying odds: A story of survival under Turkey's earthquake rubble China says at least 10 U.S. balloons have flown over its airspace since 2022 Russia says NATO should hold emergency summit over Nord Stream blasts Death toll in Turkey, Syria quake tops 33,000; Turkey starts legal action against builders Russia declares battlefield gains as Ukraine urges faster military aid Virgin Islands seeks Epstein documents from Barclays Sex, lies and video cams: Andrew Tate turned women into slaves, prosecutors say Request News Coverage