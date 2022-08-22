Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - WBC World Heavyweight Title

Tyson Fury celebrates after winning his fight against Dillian Whyte on Saturday.

LONDON - British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has urged Britain's government to issue harsher penalties for knife crime offenders after his cousin was stabbed to death during a night out over the weekend.

The boxer, known as "the Gypsy King," said his cousin, Rico Burton, 31, was attacked at a popular bar in the city of Manchester early Sunday local time.