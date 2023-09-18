Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi waves during the official farewell ceremony for his trip to New York, in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi waves during the official farewell ceremony for his trip to New York, at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2023. Iran's Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

DOHA - Five U.S. detainees were being taken to a Qatari aircraft to fly out of Iran on Monday in a swap for five Iranians detained in the U.S. thanks to a Doha-brokered deal between the arch foes that also unfroze $6 billion of Tehran's funds.

The Qatari plane was on standby after the U.S. and Iran were told, according to a source briefed on the matter, that the funds had been transferred to accounts in Qatar. "U.S. detainees are being transported to the Qatari jet," the source said.