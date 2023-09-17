FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at the White House in Washington

 SARAH SILBIGER/reuters

WASHINGTON/BEIJING — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Malta this weekend, Beijing and Washington said on Sunday, as the world’s two largest economies seek to stabilize troubled relations.

Both sides held “candid, substantive and constructive” talks during multiple meetings held Sept. 16-17, according to separate statements from the White House and the Chinese foreign ministry published Sunday.