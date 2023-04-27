WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia's domestic security service FSB and the intelligence unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accusing them of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans overseas.

The sanctions also targeted four senior commanders within IRGC's IO, although among them were at least one individual who had been already been subject to previous U.S. sanctions. FSB, which was targeted because officials said it was involved in the detention of at least one U.S. citizen whose name was not disclosed, was also subject to previous U.S. sanctions.