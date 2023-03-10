FILE PHOTO: Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops is seen at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel

FILE PHOTO: A Ukrainian service member walks in a front of the Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 3, 2022. 

 GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

KYIV) - Ukraine handed suspicion notices on Friday to three former top managers of aircraft manufacturer Antonov for obstructing the country's military and allowing Russia to destroy the iconic giant "Mriya" cargo plane at the start of the full-scale war.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU security service said the former officials prevented the Ukrainian National Guard from building fortifications at a key airport on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in January to February last year as the threat of Russia's full-scale invasion loomed.

