Money found by anti-corruption detectives during investigative actions in a corruption case involving judges of the Supreme Court is depicted in an unknown location in Ukraine

Money found by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau during investigative actions in a corruption case involving judges of the Supreme Court is depicted in an unknown location in Ukraine in this handout picture released May 15, 2023.

 NATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION BUREAU OF UKRAINE/VIA REUTERS

KYIV - Anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine said on Tuesday they had detained the head of the country's Supreme Court in an investigation they cast as an important step in Kyiv's fight against high-level graft.

Kyiv has redoubled efforts to clamp down on corruption despite Russia's invasion, and doing so is vital to meet the conditions for joining the European Union.