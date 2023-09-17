FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian serviceman inspects a turret of a destroyed Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle in the village of Novodarivka, Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a turret of a destroyed Russian BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle in the recently liberated village of Novodarivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The general in command of Ukraine's ground forces said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had recaptured the eastern village of Klishchiivka on the southern flank of Bakhmut, which the Russians claimed control of in January.

"Klishchiivka was cleared of the Russians and liberated," Alexander Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.