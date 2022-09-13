IZIUM, Ukraine -- President Volodymyr Zelensky promised he would lead Ukraine to victory in its war against Russia as he visited shrapnel-blasted, recently recaptured towns on Wednesday, while pro-Russian officials claimed to have halted Kyiv's forces for now.

Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armored thrust in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, forcing a rushed and chaotic Russian withdrawal.